Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.88%: The odds favor the bear

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $147.95, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.95 and dropped to $144.67 before settling in for the closing price of $148.13. Within the past 52 weeks, CCI’s price has moved between $121.71 and $199.97.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.50%. With a float of $430.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.36, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +24.21.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Crown Castle Inc. is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $123.50, taking the stock ownership to the 12,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director bought 1,215 for $123.78, making the entire transaction worth $150,398. This insider now owns 5,761 shares in total.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.97) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.98 while generating a return on equity of 21.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle Inc.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.79 in the near term. At $149.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $151.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $141.23.

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 64.14 billion based on 433,048K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,340 M and income totals 1,096 M. The company made 1,746 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 419,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.