CSCO (Cisco Systems Inc.) climbed 0.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 27, 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) trading session started at the price of $48.10, that was 0.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.73 and dropped to $47.97 before settling in for the closing price of $48.34. A 52-week range for CSCO has been $38.60 – $57.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.70%. With a float of $4.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 83300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cisco Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 31,898. In this transaction EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of this company sold 637 shares at a rate of $50.08, taking the stock ownership to the 276,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Acctg Officer sold 468 for $50.10, making the entire transaction worth $23,448. This insider now owns 55,230 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.78% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO], we can find that recorded value of 14.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.16. The third major resistance level sits at $49.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.32.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

There are 4,108,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 198.59 billion. As of now, sales total 51,557 M while income totals 11,812 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,632 M while its last quarter net income were 2,670 M.