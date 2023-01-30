Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.46 million

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $2.13, up 13.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.51 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has traded in a range of $1.57-$6.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -516.60%. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 282 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 21,394. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.14, taking the stock ownership to the 395,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $1.63, making the entire transaction worth $16,331. This insider now owns 424,136 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -516.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.60 in the near term. At $2.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 219.01 million has total of 101,389K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,750 K in contrast with the sum of -60,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,450 K and last quarter income was -94,880 K.