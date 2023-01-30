Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is expecting 34.84% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.85, plunging -2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.02 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. Within the past 52 weeks, ERJ’s price has moved between $7.91 and $16.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.40%. With a float of $175.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15427 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.61, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +0.51.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Embraer S.A. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -1.21 while generating a return on equity of -1.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Looking closely at Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Embraer S.A.’s (ERJ) raw stochastic average was set at 87.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. However, in the short run, Embraer S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.97. Second resistance stands at $13.13. The third major resistance level sits at $13.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.43.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.44 billion based on 183,647K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,197 M and income totals -44,700 K. The company made 929,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.