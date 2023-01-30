Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.47% last month.

On January 27, 2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) opened at $44.99, lower -1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.54 and dropped to $44.68 before settling in for the closing price of $45.45. Price fluctuations for FCX have ranged from $24.69 to $51.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 9.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 611.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +30.88, and the pretax margin is +29.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 3,018,832. In this transaction Senior VP & General Counsel of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 136,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director bought 31,000 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $988,314. This insider now owns 32,132 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.10% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

The latest stats from [Freeport-McMoRan Inc., FCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.42 million was inferior to 13.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.87. The third major resistance level sits at $46.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.15. The third support level lies at $43.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,429,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,845 M according to its annual income of 4,306 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,003 M and its income totaled 404,000 K.