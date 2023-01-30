Humana Inc. (HUM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 83,064 M

On January 27, 2023, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) opened at $498.00, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $498.30 and dropped to $480.26 before settling in for the closing price of $499.36. Price fluctuations for HUM have ranged from $377.46 to $571.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.50% at the time writing. With a float of $126.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 95500 employees.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Humana Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,525,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $501.72, taking the stock ownership to the 42,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 635 for $497.71, making the entire transaction worth $316,045. This insider now owns 4,968 shares in total.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.67) by $1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.71% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Humana Inc. (HUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Humana Inc. (HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.38.

During the past 100 days, Humana Inc.’s (HUM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $513.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $487.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $493.24 in the near term. At $504.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $511.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $475.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $468.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $457.16.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Key Stats

There are currently 126,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,064 M according to its annual income of 2,933 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,799 M and its income totaled 1,195 M.