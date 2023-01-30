Investors finally get a glimpse of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) volume hitting the figure of 2.83 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $84.71, plunging -2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.685 and dropped to $83.01 before settling in for the closing price of $85.10. Within the past 52 weeks, CF’s price has moved between $66.95 and $119.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 187.90%. With a float of $195.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.20 million.

In an organization with 3000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $6.03) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.23, a number that is poised to hit 4.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.32. However, in the short run, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.84. Second resistance stands at $86.60. The third major resistance level sits at $87.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.25. The third support level lies at $79.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.70 billion based on 196,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,538 M and income totals 917,000 K. The company made 2,321 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 438,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.