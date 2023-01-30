Search
Investors must take note of Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) performance last week, which was 11.71%.

Company News

January 27, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) trading session started at the price of $0.25, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.241 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for WNW has been $0.18 – $3.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.80%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meiwu Technology Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 3.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 344.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8010. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2628 in the near term. At $0.2709, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2438, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2329. The third support level lies at $0.2248 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are 32,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.49 million. As of now, sales total 12,260 K while income totals -1,080 K.

