Investors must take note of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) performance last week, which was -0.55%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $67.15, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.93 and dropped to $66.51 before settling in for the closing price of $67.09. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $36.39-$77.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 20.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $908.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $922.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11678 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.29, operating margin of +17.99, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 105,478,912. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,737,316 shares at a rate of $60.71, taking the stock ownership to the 194,351,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for $58.29, making the entire transaction worth $157,709,330. This insider now owns 192,614,334 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.75% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

The latest stats from [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.96 million was inferior to 10.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.41. The third major resistance level sits at $68.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.57. The third support level lies at $64.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.98 billion has total of 908,914K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,956 M in contrast with the sum of 2,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,390 M and last quarter income was 2,746 M.