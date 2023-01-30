Investors must take note of Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) performance last week, which was 15.69%.

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) stock priced at $1.64, up 5.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.815 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. VCSA’s price has ranged from $1.08 to $9.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -350.00%. With a float of $114.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.84 million.

In an organization with 8200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 1,167,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 289,673 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 567,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 143,564 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $581,434. This insider now owns 857,562 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -350.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vacasa Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4307, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3480. However, in the short run, Vacasa Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5667. The third support level lies at $1.4933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 734.69 million, the company has a total of 438,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 889,060 K while annual income is -142,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 412,180 K while its latest quarter income was 8,320 K.