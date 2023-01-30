Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -2.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 27, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) trading session started at the price of $11.33, that was 1.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.51 and dropped to $11.31 before settling in for the closing price of $11.31. A 52-week range for IRWD has been $9.73 – $12.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 386.30%. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 219 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.63, operating margin of +56.12, and the pretax margin is +48.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 1,339,311. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 110,962 shares at a rate of $12.07, taking the stock ownership to the 712,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 27,000 for $12.39, making the entire transaction worth $334,530. This insider now owns 348,736 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +127.72 while generating a return on equity of 158.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

The latest stats from [Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRWD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was inferior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.64. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. The third support level lies at $11.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are 153,395K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 413,750 K while income totals 528,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 108,640 K while its last quarter net income were 50,320 K.