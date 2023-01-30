Last month’s performance of 101.43% for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is certainly impressive

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $2.69, up 5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SY has traded in a range of $0.50-$2.75.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 103.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -247.90%. With a float of $24.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.63, operating margin of +1.97, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc. is 48.88%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 96.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.93 in the near term. At $3.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. The third support level lies at $2.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 225.80 million has total of 105,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 265,590 K in contrast with the sum of -1,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,450 K and last quarter income was 330 K.