Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 25.61% for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is certainly impressive

Company News

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.23, plunging -1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.92 and dropped to $79.14 before settling in for the closing price of $81.73. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $61.75 and $141.82.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.40%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.57 million.

In an organization with 6850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.47.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.86. However, in the short run, Entegris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.11. Second resistance stands at $83.41. The third major resistance level sits at $84.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.85. The third support level lies at $76.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.18 billion based on 149,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,299 M and income totals 409,130 K. The company made 993,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) to new highs

January 27, 2023
January 27, 2023, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) trading session started at the price of $126.34, that was 1.80% jump from the session...
Read more

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

January 27, 2023
On January 27, 2023, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) opened at $83.58, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

25.58% percent quarterly performance for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is not indicative of the underlying story

January 27, 2023
A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) stock priced at $7.07, down -0.85% from the previous day...
Read more

