Last month’s performance of -42.20% for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is certainly impressive

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2499, plunging -7.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2499 and dropped to $0.227 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, LGMK’s price has moved between $0.21 and $3.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -94.90%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.08, operating margin of -30.20, and the pretax margin is -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

The latest stats from [LogicMark Inc., LGMK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.18 million was superior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5017, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0051. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2461. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2594. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2690. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2232, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2136. The third support level lies at $0.2003 if the price breaches the second support level.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.09 million based on 9,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,020 K and income totals -11,710 K. The company made 2,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.