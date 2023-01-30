Last month’s performance of 61.81% for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is certainly impressive

On January 27, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) opened at $1.06, higher 5.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for WULF have ranged from $0.55 to $13.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,249,997. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 158,629 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 14,339,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $2,500,001. This insider now owns 654,706 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

The latest stats from [TeraWulf Inc., WULF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was superior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 44.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7151. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. The third support level lies at $0.9667 if the price breaches the second support level.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are currently 145,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 0 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,860 K and its income totaled -33,990 K.