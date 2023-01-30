Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) to new highs

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $5.66, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.74 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has traded in a range of $4.02-$8.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -789.10%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 482 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 45,307. In this transaction COO AND SECRETARY of this company sold 8,140 shares at a rate of $5.57, taking the stock ownership to the 854,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Looking closely at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.73. Second resistance stands at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.47.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 222,428K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 255,650 K in contrast with the sum of -93,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,690 K and last quarter income was -8,970 K.