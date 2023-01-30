Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $0.20, up 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.224 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $0.14-$0.92.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 284.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $256.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

In an organization with 180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.97 million. That was better than the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2810. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2293. Second resistance stands at $0.2387. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2053, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1907. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1813.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.90 million has total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,070 K in contrast with the sum of -68,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.