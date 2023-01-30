Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) with a beta value of 2.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $23.77, down -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.98 and dropped to $23.55 before settling in for the closing price of $23.81. Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has traded in a range of $18.01-$30.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 132.70%. With a float of $169.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 192 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.04, operating margin of +55.88, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 181,950,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $24.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,296,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $181,950,000. This insider now owns 8,296,077 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.18) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.63% during the next five years compared to 87.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 2.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.85 in the near term. At $24.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.15 billion has total of 216,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,078 M in contrast with the sum of 417,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 482,960 K and last quarter income was 245,480 K.