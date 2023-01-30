Search
admin
admin

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.18% last month.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) stock priced at $10.88, down -0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.885 and dropped to $10.85 before settling in for the closing price of $10.89. MGI’s price has ranged from $8.12 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -4.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -316.10%. With a float of $89.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3072 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.26, operating margin of +8.04, and the pretax margin is -3.40.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyGram International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 94,163. In this transaction Chief Readiness Officer of this company sold 8,825 shares at a rate of $10.67, taking the stock ownership to the 265,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 13,804 for $10.66, making the entire transaction worth $147,151. This insider now owns 516,440 shares in total.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -316.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.50% during the next five years compared to -30.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MoneyGram International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

The latest stats from [MoneyGram International Inc., MGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.90. The third major resistance level sits at $10.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. The third support level lies at $10.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.05 billion, the company has a total of 96,545K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,284 M while annual income is -37,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330,800 K while its latest quarter income was 4,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) posted a 7.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.35, soaring 8.56% from the previous...
Read more

Ameren Corporation (AEE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,306 M

Shaun Noe -
January 27, 2023, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) trading session started at the price of $87.23, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as American Tower Corporation (AMT) market cap hits 102.91 billion

Sana Meer -
On January 27, 2023, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) opened at $220.71, lower -0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.