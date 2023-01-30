Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) 20 Days SMA touches 14.79%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.48, soaring 9.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Within the past 52 weeks, NKLA’s price has moved between $2.01 and $11.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.10%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $438.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 900 employees.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 165,891. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.21, taking the stock ownership to the 1,959,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $2.34, making the entire transaction worth $175,420. This insider now owns 1,959,917 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Looking closely at Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), its last 5-days average volume was 18.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 11.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. However, in the short run, Nikola Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.03.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 478,851K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -690,440 K. The company made 24,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -236,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.

