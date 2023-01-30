No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) performance over the last week is recorded 22.70%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $6.82, down -4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.25 and dropped to $6.31 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $1.69-$98.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.99 million, its volume of 16.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 265.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 385.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.21.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.91 million has total of 3,352K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.