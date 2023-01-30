No matter how cynical the overall market is, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) performance over the last week is recorded 14.40%

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) stock priced at $2.76, up 6.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.72 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. DBGI’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $208.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -311.60%. With a float of $3.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.50 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 3.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.51.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.70 million, the company has a total of 1,073K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,580 K while annual income is -32,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,420 K while its latest quarter income was -4,890 K.