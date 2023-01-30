No matter how cynical the overall market is, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.54%

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock priced at $0.1578, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.163 and dropped to $0.1455 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. TRKA’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 191.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.00%. With a float of $34.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Troika Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Troika Media Group Inc., TRKA], we can find that recorded value of 23.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1526, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4901. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1648. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1727. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1823. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1473, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1377. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1298.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.60 million, the company has a total of 67,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,410 K while annual income is -38,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 119,810 K while its latest quarter income was 1,270 K.