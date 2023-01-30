Now that Capital One Financial Corporation’s volume has hit 3.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) stock priced at $117.32, up 1.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.44 and dropped to $116.46 before settling in for the closing price of $116.07. COF’s price has ranged from $86.98 to $160.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 420.00%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55100 workers is very important to gauge.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 69,466. In this transaction Chief Audit Officer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 7,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.95 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capital One Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

The latest stats from [Capital One Financial Corporation, COF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.23 million was superior to 4.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.29.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 94.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $119.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.81. The third major resistance level sits at $122.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.26 billion, the company has a total of 381,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,033 M while annual income is 12,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,002 M while its latest quarter income was 1,694 M.