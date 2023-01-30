Now that International Business Machines Corporation’s volume has hit 8.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $134.44, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.488 and dropped to $133.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $134.45. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has traded in a range of $115.54-$153.21.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.40%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.13, operating margin of +15.32, and the pretax margin is +1.91.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 445,088. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $148.36, taking the stock ownership to the 14,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $125,000. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The latest stats from [International Business Machines Corporation, IBM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.67 million was superior to 5.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.27. The third major resistance level sits at $137.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.89.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.56 billion has total of 904,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,350 M in contrast with the sum of 5,742 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,107 M and last quarter income was -3,196 M.