Now that Univar Solutions Inc.’s volume has hit 2.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On January 27, 2023, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) opened at $33.68, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.30 and dropped to $33.56 before settling in for the closing price of $33.84. Price fluctuations for UNVR have ranged from $21.49 to $34.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 762.60% at the time writing. With a float of $161.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9450 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.96, operating margin of +6.02, and the pretax margin is +6.14.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Univar Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 225,535. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,970 shares at a rate of $32.36, taking the stock ownership to the 159,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 11,654 for $33.50, making the entire transaction worth $390,409. This insider now owns 11,553 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 22.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.36% during the next five years compared to 49.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

The latest stats from [Univar Solutions Inc., UNVR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was inferior to 1.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.76. The third major resistance level sits at $35.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.00.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

There are currently 163,166K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,536 M according to its annual income of 460,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,984 M and its income totaled 130,000 K.