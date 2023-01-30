PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.98 million

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) stock priced at $25.16, up 3.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.22 and dropped to $25.01 before settling in for the closing price of $26.10. PACW’s price has ranged from $21.29 to $51.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 148.90%. With a float of $115.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.79 million.

The firm has a total of 2200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of PacWest Bancorp is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 428,590. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 17,725 shares at a rate of $24.18, taking the stock ownership to the 985,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s CEO sold 66,659 for $26.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,748,919. This insider now owns 1,003,086 shares in total.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.45 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PacWest Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PacWest Bancorp, PACW], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) raw stochastic average was set at 80.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.62. The third major resistance level sits at $30.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.07 billion, the company has a total of 117,808K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,353 M while annual income is 606,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 448,660 K while its latest quarter income was 131,620 K.