Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 4.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 27, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) opened at $158.00, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.225 and dropped to $157.60 before settling in for the closing price of $159.11. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $132.22 to $213.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 25.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.60% at the time writing. With a float of $297.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.80 million.

In an organization with 13513 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of -3.43, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 2,125,004. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 15,639 shares at a rate of $135.88, taking the stock ownership to the 619,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 26,625 for $138.46, making the entire transaction worth $3,686,551. This insider now owns 1,882,898 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.07% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.42 million. That was better than the volume of 4.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.72.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 47.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.66. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $161.47. Second resistance stands at $163.16. The third major resistance level sits at $165.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.91. The third support level lies at $154.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 300,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,502 M according to its annual income of -267,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,563 M and its income totaled 20,000 K.