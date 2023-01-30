PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

January 27, 2023, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) trading session started at the price of $45.26, that was -4.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.58 and dropped to $43.091 before settling in for the closing price of $45.41. A 52-week range for PBF has been $15.41 – $49.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.20%. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PBF Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 4.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.80 in the near term. At $46.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.82.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are 122,520K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.33 billion. As of now, sales total 27,253 M while income totals 231,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,765 M while its last quarter net income were 1,056 M.