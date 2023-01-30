Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) 20 Days SMA touches 26.91%: The odds favor the bear

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $1.125, up 31.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.79 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, PEV has traded in a range of $0.90-$8.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -986.40%. With a float of $2.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.91, operating margin of -480.79, and the pretax margin is -490.53.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Phoenix Motor Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -490.90 while generating a return on equity of -83.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -986.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phoenix Motor Inc.’s (PEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83

Technical Analysis of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Looking closely at Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Phoenix Motor Inc.’s (PEV) raw stochastic average was set at 34.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Phoenix Motor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8100. Second resistance stands at $2.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3300.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.50 million has total of 20,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,977 K in contrast with the sum of -14,614 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 410 K and last quarter income was -3,930 K.