Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is 28.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock priced at $8.13, up 7.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.02 before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. QS’s price has ranged from $5.11 to $22.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.30%. With a float of $260.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

In an organization with 570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 66,303. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 277,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 25,500 for $7.53, making the entire transaction worth $191,918. This insider now owns 277,794 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QuantumScape Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.77 million. That was better than the volume of 7.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.87. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.14. Second resistance stands at $9.56. The third major resistance level sits at $10.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. The third support level lies at $7.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.55 billion, the company has a total of 435,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -45,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -117,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.135, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading...
Read more

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
January 27, 2023, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) trading session started at the price of $1.14, that was -8.62% drop from the session before....
Read more

-62.62% percent quarterly performance for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On January 27, 2023, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) opened at $0.23, higher 4.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.