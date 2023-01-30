Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) stock priced at $0.665, up 2.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7798 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. RELI’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $7.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -137.50%. With a float of $12.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.42 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.37, operating margin of -214.05, and the pretax margin is -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 125,171. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 126,435 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 574,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 207,868 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $195,396. This insider now owns 447,589 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Reliance Global Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6075, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2901.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 9,710 K while annual income is -21,098 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,153 K while its latest quarter income was 6,122 K.