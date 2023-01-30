SBH (Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 27, 2023, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) opened at $14.89, higher 2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.88 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. Price fluctuations for SBH have ranged from $10.95 to $19.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $105.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.68, operating margin of +9.57, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 381,645. In this transaction SVP & President, Sally Beauty of this company sold 21,489 shares at a rate of $17.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,179 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.81 while generating a return on equity of 63.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Looking closely at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.51. Second resistance stands at $15.73. The third major resistance level sits at $16.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.45.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

There are currently 107,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,816 M according to its annual income of 183,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 962,460 K and its income totaled 21,340 K.