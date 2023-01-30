Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

SBH (Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Markets

On January 27, 2023, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) opened at $14.89, higher 2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.88 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. Price fluctuations for SBH have ranged from $10.95 to $19.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $105.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.68, operating margin of +9.57, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 381,645. In this transaction SVP & President, Sally Beauty of this company sold 21,489 shares at a rate of $17.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,179 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.81 while generating a return on equity of 63.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Looking closely at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. However, in the short run, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.51. Second resistance stands at $15.73. The third major resistance level sits at $16.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.45.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

There are currently 107,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,816 M according to its annual income of 183,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 962,460 K and its income totaled 21,340 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is expecting 14.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.71, soaring 5.15% from the previous trading...
Read more

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.14%

Steve Mayer -
January 27, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $9.61, that was 7.78% jump from the session before....
Read more

5.39% volatility in Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) stock priced at $4.42, down -1.35% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.