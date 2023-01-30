T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) kicked off at the price of $0.80: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.05, plunging -23.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.7857 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, IDAI’s price has moved between $0.40 and $8.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.20%. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.10, operating margin of -241.74, and the pretax margin is -246.31.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 37.42%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -246.26 while generating a return on equity of -267.06.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.3 million, its volume of 4.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3198. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9848 in the near term. At $1.1695, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6009. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4162.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.20 million based on 24,272K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,680 K and income totals -9,060 K. The company made 1,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.