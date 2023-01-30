Search
Sana Meer
TELUS Corporation (TU) is expecting 1.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.41, plunging -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.487 and dropped to $21.255 before settling in for the closing price of $21.42. Within the past 52 weeks, TU’s price has moved between $18.85 and $27.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.70%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 90800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.09, operating margin of +18.09, and the pretax margin is +13.53.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TELUS Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.22%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.80% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

TELUS Corporation (TU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 424.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 1.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, TELUS Corporation’s (TU) raw stochastic average was set at 61.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.47 in the near term. At $21.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.00.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.58 billion based on 1,387,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,435 M and income totals 1,321 M. The company made 3,555 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 393,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

