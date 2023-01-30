The Boeing Company (BA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $211.32, plunging -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $212.88 and dropped to $209.42 before settling in for the closing price of $212.73. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $113.02 and $223.23.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 142000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.26, operating margin of -5.31, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$6.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

The Boeing Company (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) saw its 5-day average volume 7.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.83.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $191.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $212.89 in the near term. At $214.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $216.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $205.97.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 127.12 billion based on 593,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,286 M and income totals -4,202 M. The company made 15,956 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,275 M in sales during its previous quarter.