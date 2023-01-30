Search
Steve Mayer
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is expecting -34.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 27, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.33, higher 6.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.03 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $80.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 466 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 51.74%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94 and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.34 million, its volume of 3.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9339. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4400 in the near term. At $1.4900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

