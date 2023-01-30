Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

TXT (Textron Inc.) climbed 0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.02, soaring 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.775 and dropped to $71.71 before settling in for the closing price of $72.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TXT’s price has moved between $57.11 and $76.11.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 144.40%. With a float of $207.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.31 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Textron Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 2,160,828. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel and Secy of this company sold 29,752 shares at a rate of $72.63, taking the stock ownership to the 95,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s VP and Corporate Controller sold 2,701 for $72.90, making the entire transaction worth $196,897. This insider now owns 17,362 shares in total.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +6.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 1.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Textron Inc. (TXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Textron Inc., TXT], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Textron Inc.’s (TXT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.32. The third major resistance level sits at $73.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.67.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.06 billion based on 208,771K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,382 M and income totals 746,000 K. The company made 3,078 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 225,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

