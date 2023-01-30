VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were -890 K

On January 27, 2023, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) opened at $0.1948, higher 10.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2246 and dropped to $0.192 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for VTGN have ranged from $0.08 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -2.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.90% at the time writing. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4808. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2270 in the near term. At $0.2421, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1944, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1769. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1618.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

There are currently 206,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,110 K according to its annual income of -47,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -890 K and its income totaled -17,480 K.