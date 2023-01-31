Search
0.79% percent quarterly performance for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) stock priced at $3.94, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. AMWL’s price has ranged from $2.52 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.39 million.

The firm has a total of 1035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 5,145. In this transaction Senior VP, General Counsel of this company sold 1,300 shares at a rate of $3.96, taking the stock ownership to the 750,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Senior VP, General Counsel sold 100 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $395. This insider now owns 751,612 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Well Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.18. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.46.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 991.72 million, the company has a total of 275,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,790 K while annual income is -176,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,210 K while its latest quarter income was -70,080 K.

