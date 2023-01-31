$1.35M in average volume shows that 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is heading in the right direction

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $48.01, down -6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.02 and dropped to $45.13 before settling in for the closing price of $48.65. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has traded in a range of $23.81-$100.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.20%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.89, operating margin of -10.79, and the pretax margin is -10.95.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 91,158. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,676 shares at a rate of $34.07, taking the stock ownership to the 974,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,626 for $34.07, making the entire transaction worth $55,392. This insider now owns 76,764 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -11.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [10x Genomics Inc., TXG], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.06. The third major resistance level sits at $50.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.44.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.13 billion has total of 114,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,490 K in contrast with the sum of -58,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 131,070 K and last quarter income was -41,910 K.