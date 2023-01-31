1.48% percent quarterly performance for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) kicked off on January 27, 2023, at the price of $146.74, down -0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.33 and dropped to $145.21 before settling in for the closing price of $146.97. Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has traded in a range of $120.40-$158.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.20%. With a float of $113.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +22.65, and the pretax margin is +24.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 308,812. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,025 shares at a rate of $152.50, taking the stock ownership to the 24,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s SVP, Regional Businesses sold 40,765 for $149.18, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,262. This insider now owns 67,733 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.19) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +18.43 while generating a return on equity of 30.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Looking closely at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.31. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.90. Second resistance stands at $148.18. The third major resistance level sits at $149.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.66.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.74 billion has total of 113,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,788 M in contrast with the sum of 1,995 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,486 M and last quarter income was 256,000 K.