1.86% percent quarterly performance for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is not indicative of the underlying story

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $60.54, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.17 and dropped to $60.46 before settling in for the closing price of $60.49. Over the past 52 weeks, KO has traded in a range of $54.01-$67.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -1.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 7,881,317. In this transaction Senior Executive of this company sold 126,972 shares at a rate of $62.07, taking the stock ownership to the 116,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Senior Executive sold 94,200 for $63.02, making the entire transaction worth $5,936,409. This insider now owns 116,168 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.42% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Looking closely at The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), its last 5-days average volume was 12.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.85. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.05. Second resistance stands at $61.47. The third major resistance level sits at $61.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.63.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 263.63 billion has total of 4,324,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,655 M in contrast with the sum of 9,771 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,063 M and last quarter income was 2,825 M.