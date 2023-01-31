Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

10.36% percent quarterly performance for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $68.68, down -1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.09 and dropped to $67.41 before settling in for the closing price of $69.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has traded in a range of $56.91-$83.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.80%. With a float of $177.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Looking closely at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.32. However, in the short run, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.69. Second resistance stands at $69.73. The third major resistance level sits at $70.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.50 billion has total of 186,111K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,272 M in contrast with the sum of 262,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 380,970 K and last quarter income was 67,160 K.

