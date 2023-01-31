-14.39% percent quarterly performance for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) stock priced at $3.66, down -7.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.33 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. EPOW’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -169.20%. With a float of $11.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is 53.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Looking closely at Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (EPOW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. However, in the short run, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.08. Second resistance stands at $4.78. The third major resistance level sits at $5.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.80.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 82.92 million, the company has a total of 35,728K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,410 K while annual income is -8,400 K.