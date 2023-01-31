3.06% volatility in Phillips 66 (PSX) last month: This is a red flag warning

January 30, 2023, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) trading session started at the price of $108.37, that was -2.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.925 and dropped to $105.89 before settling in for the closing price of $108.73. A 52-week range for PSX has been $73.85 – $113.53.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.70%. With a float of $470.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phillips 66 stocks. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 66,406. In this transaction Vice President and Controller of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $110.68, taking the stock ownership to the 15,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 3,000 for $111.86, making the entire transaction worth $335,565. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.97) by $0.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phillips 66 (PSX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.85, a number that is poised to hit 4.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.27 in the near term. At $110.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are 472,632K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.57 billion. As of now, sales total 111,476 M while income totals 1,317 M. Its latest quarter income was 44,955 M while its last quarter net income were 5,391 M.