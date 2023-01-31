3M Company (MMM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.48%

On January 27, 2023, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) opened at $113.73, higher 1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.775 and dropped to $113.46 before settling in for the closing price of $113.55. Price fluctuations for MMM have ranged from $107.07 to $172.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.10% at the time writing. With a float of $543.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $568.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95000 workers is very important to gauge.

3M Company (MMM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 3M Company is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 135,246. In this transaction SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $126.28, taking the stock ownership to the 3,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 5,703 for $126.40, making the entire transaction worth $720,842. This insider now owns 2,033 shares in total.

3M Company (MMM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.6) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.28% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 3M Company (MMM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

The latest stats from [3M Company, MMM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.68 million was superior to 3.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, 3M Company’s (MMM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.14. The third major resistance level sits at $118.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.51. The third support level lies at $111.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Key Stats

There are currently 552,743K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,355 M according to its annual income of 5,921 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,619 M and its income totaled 3,859 M.