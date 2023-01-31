42.32% percent quarterly performance for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On January 30, 2023, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) opened at $37.13, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.315 and dropped to $37.06 before settling in for the closing price of $37.15. Price fluctuations for HSBC have ranged from $24.77 to $38.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 222.50% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 220075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.40. The third major resistance level sits at $37.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.72.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

There are currently 4,062,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,297 M according to its annual income of 13,917 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,616 M and its income totaled 2,376 M.