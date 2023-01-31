A look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 27, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) opened at $0.2386, lower -12.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2389 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for AREB have ranged from $0.16 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Looking closely at American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2220, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5851. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2366. Second resistance stands at $0.2522. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1944. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1788.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are currently 16,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 990 K according to its annual income of -6,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,100 K and its income totaled -2,150 K.