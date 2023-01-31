A look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $27.40, down -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.45 and dropped to $26.75 before settling in for the closing price of $27.60. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has traded in a range of $17.22-$32.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.90%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 316 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.55, operating margin of +15.95, and the pretax margin is +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 7,500. In this transaction Global Chief Comm. Officer of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 119,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,607 for $23.19, making the entire transaction worth $37,264. This insider now owns 54,092 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 229.10 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 5.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 54.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.02 in the near term. At $29.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.44 billion has total of 164,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 332,740 K in contrast with the sum of 29,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 112,250 K and last quarter income was 10,330 K.